Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

