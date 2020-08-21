Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.