Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHI shares. HSBC lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHI opened at $22.32 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

