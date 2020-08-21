Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. Equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

