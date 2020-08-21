HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.
Several research firms have recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.
In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00.
Shares of HBT stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.
HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.
