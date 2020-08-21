Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. Actuant has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Actuant news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $763,801.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Actuant by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

