HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.14.

HPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 942,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

