aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aug 21st, 2020

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright raised aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 156.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.24. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

