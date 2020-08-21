Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) to “Hold”

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NAT. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE NAT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 32.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

