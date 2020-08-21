Royal Bank of Canada Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$85.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$74.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -133.91. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

