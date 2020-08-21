NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NCNA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NuCana has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in NuCana by 18.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NuCana by 16.4% in the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

