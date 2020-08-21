Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.21. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $1,173,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $63,532,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,254.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

