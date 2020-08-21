Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $3.27 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.