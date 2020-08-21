Zacks Investment Research Lowers Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Hold

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.05. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $68.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,369. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $164,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

