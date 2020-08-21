Kingstone Companies (KINS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) recently:

8/12/2020 – Kingstone Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

8/7/2020 – Kingstone Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

8/6/2020 – Kingstone Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

8/3/2020 – Kingstone Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2020 – Kingstone Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

6/23/2020 – Kingstone Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.79. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Kingstone Companies Inc alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.