Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.47. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 369,679 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. BidaskClub lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $258.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
