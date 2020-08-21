Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.47. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 369,679 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. BidaskClub lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $258.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

