JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $495.57

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.57 and traded as high as $510.01. JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 299,341 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 31.65, a current ratio of 31.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 495.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 460.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

In other JPMorgan American Investment Trust news, insider Alan Collins bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £262.90 ($343.71).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

