Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.85 per share for the year.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

