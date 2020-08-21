JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,050.44

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,050.44 and traded as high as $1,071.04. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at $1,058.00, with a volume of 152,209 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 947.52.

About JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

