JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,050.44

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,050.44 and traded as high as $1,071.04. JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at $1,058.00, with a volume of 152,209 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,050.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 947.52.

About JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kingstone Companies – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Kingstone Companies – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $495.57
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $495.57
Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings
Amerityre Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Amerityre Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,050.44
JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,050.44


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report