Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr (LON:DIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $256.53

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.53 and traded as high as $259.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr shares last traded at $259.00, with a volume of 66,750 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 256.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.27. The company has a market capitalization of $374.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

