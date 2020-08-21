Probility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Probility Media Corp (OTCMKTS:PBYA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Probility Media shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000,800 shares trading hands.

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

