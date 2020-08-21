Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Discovery Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:DENR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. Discovery Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 210 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

