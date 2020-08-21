Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.98

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and traded as high as $91.77. Pressure Technologies shares last traded at $91.77, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.46. The company has a market cap of $16.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

