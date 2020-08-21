Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.03.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $162.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.