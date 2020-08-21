Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 417,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.