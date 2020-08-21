Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for New Residential Investment (NRZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ) recently:

8/20/2020 – New Residential Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/4/2020 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

8/1/2020 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

7/29/2020 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

7/27/2020 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

7/16/2020 – New Residential Investment was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.50.

7/15/2020 – New Residential Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

6/23/2020 – New Residential Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 1,997,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 295.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 1,530,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 918.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 60.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

