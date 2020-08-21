Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.80

Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and traded as high as $50.50. Clairvest Group shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $719.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.26.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($38.04) million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Clairvest Group’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

