INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $283.63

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.63 and traded as high as $297.00. INVESCO Asia Trust shares last traded at $297.00, with a volume of 22,976 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $189.86 million and a P/E ratio of 174.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 263.61.

About INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

