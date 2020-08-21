Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 25,467 shares.

The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Capstone Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

