Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $7.00. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 660,718 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and a PE ratio of -9.57.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clairvest Group Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.80
Clairvest Group Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.80
INVESCO Asia Trust Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $283.63
INVESCO Asia Trust Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $283.63
Capstone Companies Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Capstone Companies Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Rosslyn Data Technologies Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37
Rosslyn Data Technologies Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37
Character Group Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $334.44
Character Group Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $334.44
Auto Trader Group Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $537.46
Auto Trader Group Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $537.46


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report