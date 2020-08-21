Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $334.44

Character Group plc (LON:CCT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.44 and traded as high as $357.20. Character Group shares last traded at $332.00, with a volume of 8,259 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $74.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

