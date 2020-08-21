Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $537.46

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.46 and traded as high as $554.80. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at $550.00, with a volume of 1,240,473 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt cut Auto Trader Group to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 545 ($7.13) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target (down previously from GBX 580 ($7.58)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.75).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

