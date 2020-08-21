Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.65

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.65 and traded as high as $140.40. Siemens shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 808 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAWF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Siemens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Siemens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Siemens by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Siemens by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

