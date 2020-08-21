Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.25. Talon Metals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 176,375 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock has a market cap of $149.66 million and a PE ratio of -125.00.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

