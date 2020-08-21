EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $176.80

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.80 and traded as high as $207.60. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at $207.50, with a volume of 48,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 25.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.95.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

