Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,393.24

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,393.24 and traded as high as $3,604.00. Wizz Air shares last traded at $3,594.00, with a volume of 125,539 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIZZ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.33) target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.03) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,700 ($61.45) to GBX 4,150 ($54.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.53) to GBX 3,300 ($43.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,808.08 ($49.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,393.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,226.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.27), for a total value of £506,240 ($661,838.15).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clairvest Group Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.80
Clairvest Group Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.80
INVESCO Asia Trust Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $283.63
INVESCO Asia Trust Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $283.63
Capstone Companies Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Capstone Companies Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08
Rosslyn Data Technologies Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37
Rosslyn Data Technologies Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.37
Character Group Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $334.44
Character Group Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $334.44
Auto Trader Group Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $537.46
Auto Trader Group Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $537.46


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report