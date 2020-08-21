Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,393.24

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,393.24 and traded as high as $3,604.00. Wizz Air shares last traded at $3,594.00, with a volume of 125,539 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIZZ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.33) target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.03) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,700 ($61.45) to GBX 4,150 ($54.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.53) to GBX 3,300 ($43.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,808.08 ($49.79).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,393.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,226.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.27), for a total value of £506,240 ($661,838.15).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

