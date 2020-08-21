JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $630.28

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.28 and traded as high as $660.00. JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 110,169 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 630.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 605.79. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 million and a PE ratio of -61.11.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

