Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.96

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and traded as high as $55.84. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF shares last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.