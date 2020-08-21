Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,649.70

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,649.70 and traded as high as $2,663.85. Caledonia Investments shares last traded at $2,625.00, with a volume of 98,670 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,649.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $16.60. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is currently -19.37%.

In related news, insider William Wyatt sold 14,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.51), for a total transaction of £385,915.20 ($504,530.27).

About Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

