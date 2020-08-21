Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.18. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 7,508,764 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

