Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Digiliti Money Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DGLT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Digiliti Money Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Digiliti Money Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGLT)

Digiliti Money Group, Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) financial technology (fintech) solutions to the financial services industry in the United States. It provides Select Mobile Money, a prepaid mobile money platform that links various mobile banking features with a prepaid debit card issued by financial institutions or alternative financial service (AFS) providers.

