Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.63. Sky Solar shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 340,020 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

