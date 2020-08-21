Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.36

Shares of Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and traded as high as $38.26. Domtar shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 26,397 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Domtar from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

