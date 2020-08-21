Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.36

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and traded as high as $88.17. Dixons Carphone shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 1,273,734 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 128 ($1.67).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.80.

About Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

