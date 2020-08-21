Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (OTCMKTS:FSAM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

