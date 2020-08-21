New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.73. New England Realty Associates shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 1,356 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New England Realty Associates stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of New England Realty Associates worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.