Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.60. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 260,504 shares trading hands.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

