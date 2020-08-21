CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.19

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.36. CRH Medical shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 171,463 shares trading hands.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $239.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.30.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.