FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $959.14

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $959.14 and traded as high as $1,024.00. FDM Group shares last traded at $995.00, with a volume of 61,224 shares.

FDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 959.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 867.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

In related news, insider Peter Whiting sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03), for a total value of £6,231.25 ($8,146.49). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.47), for a total transaction of £206,000 ($269,316.25).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

