DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.43

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.53. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 4,523 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get DAIWA SEC GRP I/S alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.